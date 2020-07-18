As of Tuesday, July 14th, the Beattyville City Council only has ONE City Council Member that has filed to run for City Council in the November election. That Member is Charlotte Hogan, an incumbent. That leaves FIVE vacated seats for City Council come November if someone does not step up to run.
State Legislature changed the date for filing to June 2nd which may be part of the problem. Many people were not aware of this. However, candidates have till 4pm on Friday, October 23rd to run as a "write-in" candidate. This can all be completed at Lee County Clerk, Kim Noe's office, along with a $50 fee.
