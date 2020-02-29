LC Senior Citizens Center
Menu/Calendar for
Feb. 2020
2/26- Ronnie sings 10am, chicken, sides
2/27- tai chi, turkey, sides
2/28- social, potluck
3/2- Tomato soup, sides. Shirley sings, hospice education.
3/3- roast turkey, sides. CAP 5pm.
3/4- CLOSED.
3/5- spaghetti, sides. Bingo
3/6 -potluck. World day of prayer
3/9- breakfast casserole, sides. Shop local
3/10- bean soup, sides. Visit nursing home 10am
3/11- meatloaf, sides. Senior games corn hole @ letcher center.
3/12- bbq pulled chicken, sides. Shop Richmond.
3/13- potluck. rook.
3/16- chicken tenders, sides. Crafts
3/17- soft tacos, sides. nutrition ed
3/18- CLOSED
3/19- baked potato soup, sides. Bank bingo 10:30am
3/20- sandwich potluck
3/23- sloppy joes, sides. Games
3/24- hot dogs, sides. Ole bus stop diner
3/25- pollock, sides. Ronnie sings 10am
3/26- cheeseburgers, sides. Senior games at rec center bowling
3/27- potluck. Bingo
3/30- salmon patty, sides. Take a walk in park day
3/31- turkey, sides. Social
