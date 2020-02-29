be
LC Senior Citizens Center 

Menu/Calendar for

 Feb. 2020

2/26- Ronnie sings 10am, chicken, sides

2/27- tai chi, turkey, sides

2/28- social, potluck

3/2- Tomato soup, sides. Shirley sings, hospice education.  

3/3- roast turkey, sides. CAP 5pm. 

3/4- CLOSED. 

3/5- spaghetti, sides. Bingo

3/6 -potluck. World day of prayer

3/9- breakfast casserole, sides. Shop local 

3/10- bean soup, sides. Visit nursing home 10am

3/11- meatloaf, sides. Senior games corn hole @ letcher center. 

3/12- bbq pulled chicken, sides. Shop Richmond. 

3/13- potluck. rook. 

3/16- chicken tenders, sides. Crafts 

3/17- soft tacos, sides. nutrition ed

3/18- CLOSED

3/19- baked potato soup, sides. Bank bingo 10:30am

3/20- sandwich potluck

3/23- sloppy joes, sides. Games 

3/24- hot dogs, sides. Ole bus stop diner 

3/25- pollock, sides. Ronnie sings 10am

3/26- cheeseburgers, sides. Senior games at rec center bowling 

3/27- potluck. Bingo 

3/30- salmon patty, sides. Take a walk in park day

3/31- turkey, sides. Social

