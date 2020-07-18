As previously announced, the Lee County School District has chosen Danny Wright for the new LCMHS Principal after the retiring of former principal Debbie Smith along with the new Agricultural Teacher Brian Smith. However, the Lee County Board of Education has recently announced several new positions being filled along with some employees changing roles.
Josh Broadwell will serve as the new Dean of Students as well as the Head Basketball Coach for the Lee County Bobcats. Broadwell is a 2008 graduate of LCHS and graduated from EKU in 2013 with a degree in Middle Grades Education. He also worked as the FMD Assistant at LCMHS from 2013 to 2016 and was the LCMS boy’s basketball coach from 2013 to 2015. He was also Lee County High School boys’ basketball assistant coach from 2013 until December 2014, when he became the varsity head coach until 2016. From 2016 until now, he has been a 5th and 6th grade teacher at Buckhorn in Perry County, while also coaching elementary and high school boys’ basketball.
Mr. Phillip Angel has been in the assistant principal role for the last four years but has come to help the whole district as Director of Pupil Personnel and District Coordinator of Grant Programs with additional duties such as SBDM coordinator and homeless liaison to name a few. Angel graduated from EKU and began teaching at Lee County in 2003. He was a LCHS teacher for 13 years and LCMHS Vice Principal for the last 4 years.
Ms. Jessica Napier is now the new Lee County Middle High School Assistant Principal. Napier started teaching in 2003 at Estill County High School then came to Lee County in 2004 where she first taught elementary and middle school health and physical education for a couple years. She moved into high school Health and PE in 2006 and has been at LCMHS ever since in that capacity.
The state allocated funds specifically for mental health support for LC students and the board decided to reduce the counselor to student ratio at Lee County Elementary by opening up a new position for the year. In addition to Ms. Rhonda Estes bringing back her experience as a counselor, they are adding Ms. Amber Spencer to the team. Spencer graduated from Morehead State in 2011 and has worked in the Lee County school district as a middle school teacher for nine years. She is originally from Breathitt County, but has been a Lee County resident since she began her job here. She obtained her Masters in School Counseling at the University of the Cumberlands in 2015.
When enrollment went down at the middle high school and up at the elementary last year, the board transferred Ms. Brandi Martin to the elementary school allowing them to not have to lose any of their staff in the district. With Ms. Spencer’s move to the counseling position, they were able to bring Ms. Martin back to the middle high school. After a couple of position changes over the extended break, she has happily chosen to take over the math position Mrs. Spencer transferred from. Upon graduating high school at George Rogers Clark in Winchester, Martin immediately returned home to the hills of Breathitt County, where she currently resides with her husband and two boys. She completed her Associate’s degree in Jackson through what is now HCTC. Martin transferred to EKU, earning both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Elementary Education. After some time of substitute teaching, she decided that middle school held a huge piece of her heart, so she added the Middle School Math certification.
We wish all LC School District staff the best of wishes on the upcoming school year and a smooth transition to the new precautions they will have to face. Info via LC School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.