  1. The stunning natural beauty of the Commonwealth is on full display in Kentucky Seasons, a new special from KET that showcases Kentucky’s most iconic outdoor wonders as well as many of its hidden gems. The 90-minute specialwhich unfolds without narration, accompanied solely by an orchestral scoretakes flight over the Commonwealth, transporting viewers to picturesque lakes, forests and waterfalls, all while highlighting the diversity of plant and animal life throughout.

    Kentucky Seasons airs on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 8/7 pm on KET. Encore showings will be on KET2, airing Sunday, Nov. 29, at 6:30/5:30 pm and Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 7:30/6:30 pm.

    Filmed over the past year, the special draws from hundreds of hours of footage captured byKET’s videographers and photographers and visits dozens of Kentucky’s most inviting natural haunts, including Natural Bridge State Park and Cumberland Falls, as well as lesser knownspots, such as Beargrass Creek and Lower Howard’s Creek. Utilizing motion-capture technology, slow-motion video and drone photography, this video essay presents a never- before-seen look at our magnificent state.

    Special thanks to KET’s Endowment for Kentucky Productions for its support of Kentucky Seasons.

