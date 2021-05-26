The 105th annual Lee County High School Commencement Exercises will be Sunday afternoon, May 30, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. in the Heber Dunaway Gymnasium at Lee County High School.
Assistant Principal Jessica Napier will welcome guests. The ceremony will open with “Pomp and Circumstance” by the LCHS Band, and Matthew Dylan Williams will present the opening. Kaleb Slone will give the salutatorian address, and Mckenzie Slone will give the valedictorian addresses. Principal Danny Wright will present the seniors, Guidance Counselor Amber Spencer will introduce the graduates, and Superintendent Sarah Wasson will award the diplomas. Erin McIntosh will present the closing.
Mckenzie Slone is the 17-year-old daughter of Blake and Jacquline Slone. McKenzie is a member of many sports teams and activities including captain of the volleyball team, softball, and archery. She is also a part of many clubs such as HOSA and BETA. McKenzie was a part of the Jackson Energy Youth Tour in 2020, won first place in the HOSA state competition for medical spelling in 2021, and was the 2021 Homecoming Queen. McKenzie plans on attending the University of Kentucky in the fall to pursue a degree in Merchandising, Apparels and Textiles. McKenzie has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout her four years of high school, achieved a 31 on her ACT, and has a numeric grade point average of 98.9086.
Mckenzie Slone will receive the Drew Smith Valedictorian Scholarship Award in the amount of $1,000 on behalf of Luther and Rosemary Smith in memory of their son Drew Smith.
Kaleb Slone is the 17-year-old son of Blake and Jacquline Slone. Kaleb has been a member of basketball, archery, and cross country. He has also been a part of the BETA Club and Future Farmers of America. Kaleb was the 2021 Homecoming King. Kaleb plans on attending the University of Kentucky in the fall to pursue a degree in Computer Science. Kaleb has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout his 4 years of high school, achieved a 29 on the ACT, and has a numeric grade point average of 98.7742.
Kaleb Slone will receive the Jeremiah Smith Salutatorian Scholarship Award in the amount of $1,000 on behalf of Luther and Rosemary Smith in memory of their son Jeremiah Smith.
Erin McIntosh and Kaleb Slone have been selected by the faculty and staff as the Class of 2021 Citizenship Award winners. Both students have been role models in their service to the community. Such attributes as honesty, integrity, willingness to help others, and a desire to be successful are displayed by each of these students. Erin Paige McIntosh is the daughter of Audrey Mckinney and John McIntosh. Erin plans on attending the University of Louisville and majoring in Neuroscience.
Sierra Donathan and Tyler Whitaker have been selected by the faculty and staff as the Class of 2021 “I Dare You” Award winners. This award is given each year to the boy and girl who have persevered against difficult circumstances to succeed in high school and have the potential to succeed in the future. Sierra Donathan is the daughter of Helen Donathan and James Coomer. Sierra plans to attend to attend Galen college of nursing to major in the medical field. Tyler Whitaker is the son of James Addison and the nephew of Nels Addison. Tyler plans to attend Lineman Training at Somerset Community College.
Matthew Dylan Williams will give the opening, and Erin McIntosh will give the closing. Matthew Dylan Williams is the son of Matt and Tamara Williams. Dylan plans on attending the University of Louisville and majoring in Computer Science.
This year ten students received the Bobcat Academic Award for receiving a 95% overall average or higher for their four years of high school and are also the top ten of their graduating class.
Each student received a certificate and medallion from the Beattyville Women’s Club. Students who received the Bobcat Academic Award are Mckenzie Slone, Kaleb Slone, Matthew Dylan Williams, Erin McIntosh, Charity Mashburn, Sydney Donathan, Daltyn Dooley, Lois Dunahoo, Keegan Wilder, and Autumn Baker.
Graduation Cont: Another accomplishment for the graduating class of 2021 is that eleven seniors will graduate Academic and Career Ready. To become Academic and Career Ready students must meet the English or Reading benchmark on the ACT, meet the Math benchmark on the ACT, and receive an Industry Certificate or pass the KOSA. Students who obtain Academic and Career Readiness have worked extremely hard in their vocational and academic classes. The following students will graduate Academic and Career Ready: Nicholas Bowman, Jon Cox, Kaitlyn Fultz, Larissa Kirby, Erin McIntosh, Donald Napier, Kaleb Slone, McKenzie Slone, Alexis Tenhagen, Tyler Whitaker, and Matthew Dylan Williams.
Submitted by Lisa Parrett of
LCMHS.
