2019 Rogers Scholar and Lee County High School student Matthew Williams is offering his assistance to anyone who needs help filling out the 2020 U.S. Census.
Williams decided to get involved and help with the census process after learning how important it is for Lee County that everyone completes the census form.
The community service project is coordinated under the direction of Lee County Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill Jr. and Beattyville Mayor Scott Jackson.
“Completing the census is important, because completion rates will strongly affect our county for the next 10 years,” Williams said. “I am glad to be a part of this project. It has given me experience in communicating with people and a chance to help my community.”
Williams and another student selected telephone numbers at random from the regional telephone directory and started making calls. They extended an offer to help, if needed, to fill out the 2020 U.S. Census.
At latest count, 22 Lee Countians had received assistance in filling out the census and countless others have been reminded of the importance of completing the census form.
“The census is the single most significant data collection element in determining state, federal, and commercial investment in the county,” said Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill Jr. “Investments for the next 10 years will be based on the results of this count.”
Caudill commended the students for their efforts in organizing the project. “Student effort to help and inform the community has been a significant contributor to Lee County having over 50 percent completion rate before home visits begin,” he said.
Each graduate of The Center for Rural Development’s Rogers Scholars program is required to complete a community service project. For more information about Rogers Scholars, visit www.centeryouthprograms.com.
