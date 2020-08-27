Census takers have begun going door to door to get responses from households who have not yet filled out the census, following local health guidelines and wearing masks. Census takers may also call households to minimize physical contact. Results from the 2020 Census will shape how billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated to communities for critical public services such as healthcare, education, infrastructure and public safety.
Census statistics aren’t just about which state or city has grown the most over the last 10 years. Statistics compiled from census responses help businesses, researchers and communities make decisions about funding for everything from school buildings and lunches and new bridges or roads, to fire departments, rural assistance programs and more. Knowing who lives throughout the nation means that communities can better support programs and services benefiting people aged 65 and older, low-income people, veterans, children and newborns.
2020 Census statistics also help federal and local lawmakers allocate funding for the next 10 years for critical public services – including how to prepare for, respond to and rebuild after disasters and crisis (such as COVID-19) for things such as unemployment insurance, emergency food assistance, shelter grants and temporary assistance for needy families. Statistics provided by the 2020 Census helps in the allocation of federal funds for things such as:
- Unemployment insurance
-Low-Income Home Energy Assistance
-Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
-State Children’s Health Insurance Program (SHIP)
-Temporary Assistance for Needy Families
-School Breakfast Program
-Head Start, nutrition assistance and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, among many others.
-Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC)
-Community Development Block -Grant Entitlement Program
-Critical public services such as emergency response, hospitals and healthcare, water and waste disposal systems for rural communities
-Rural Business Development -Grants and Rural Development -Housing Preservation Grants
-Transportation services including maintenance and construction of roads and bridges through the -Highway Planning and Construction Program
-Federal Transit Capital Investment -Grants that can be used for Water Pollution Control Grants as well as public transportation
-Emergency Watershed Protection Program, Hazardous Waste Management State Program Support and the -Wildlife Restoration Program
-Critical public services including hospitals, schools, roads and bridges, which in turn generate opportunities for private sector businesses
-Health clinics or senior citizen centers
-Home-delivered meals and job training for those 65+
-Federal Pell Grants for college students, adult education grants and agriculture / science / engineering education
-Programs focused on school safety, mental health services and student wellness
