2020 Rogers Scholar and Lee County High School student Shelbi Stamper loads garbage bags filled with litter and debris collected in a neighborhood clean-up project. “I am so grateful that I got to step up and see that my little community is well taken care of,” she said. “It is crucial, especially in modern times, for communities to come together, and that is exactly what happened in this neighborly pickup.” Each graduate of The Center for Rural Development’s Rogers Scholars program is required to complete a community service project. For more information about Rogers Scholars, visit www.centeryouthprograms.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.