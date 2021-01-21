On January 14th 2021, the LC Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting via Zoom. For the road department report, the court was informed that they are currently fixing potholes and cutting trees which hang over roadways in the county. They are also currently running eight salt trucks this winter season as opposed to the five that the county had last winter.
Solid waste receipts for the month of December were approximately $50k. Ambulance receipts for the month of December were approximately $62k. The LC ambulance service has had over eighty runs so far for the month of January. One ambulance is receiving body work for damages caused by hitting a deer and also another ambulance will need a new grill due to recently hitting a turkey.
The 2021 clerk’s budget and sheriff’s budget were approved. The clerk’s budget includes $106k for deputy clerk’s salaries and $8,500.00 for postage along with office supplies. Caudill and Childers are still working on resolving issues with the sheriff’s budget.
The following positions and pays were also approved:
APPROVE FULL TIME STATUS FOR RONALD MAYSE EFFECTIVE 1/7/2020 @ 13.00/HR. ROAD DEPARTMENT.
APPROVE FULL TIME STATUS FOR BRIAN DUNN EFFECTIVE 1/7/2020 @ 11.00/HR. SOLID WASTE.
APPROVE FULL TIME STATUS FOR PAUL HADDIX, SHERIFF DEPUTY, EFFECTIVE 1/1/2021 @ 15.92/HR.
DISCUSS/APPROVE HOURLY RATE INCREASE FOR SHARON HOGAN FROM 9.50/HR TO 10.50/HR. EFFECTIVE 1/7/2021.
DISCUSS/APPROVE HOURLY RATE INCREASE FOR CHARLOTTE HOGAN FROM 12.00/HR TO 13.00/HR. EFFECTIVE 1/7/2021.
AMBULANCE SERVICE STATUS CHANGE FOR JACOB WARD AND ANDREW NEACE FROM EMT A TO EMT B, HOURLY RATE 10.50/HR EFFECTIVE 1/7/2021.
DISCUSS/APPROVE HIRING DOUG BYERS AS LEE COUNTY AMBULANCE SERVICE PARAMEDIC (PRN) @ 13.00/HR. EFFECTIVE 1/14/2021.
DISCUSS/APPROVE HIRING JOSEPH MILLER AS LEE COUNTY AMBULANCE SERVICE EMT B, PART TIME @ 10.00/HR EFFECTIVE 1/14/2021.
