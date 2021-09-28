On September 23rd, 2021 local business owners and officials were invited to attend the “Love Local Reception” held on Main Street hosted by the Downtown Beattyville Alliance and Lee County Tourism. The purpose of this event was in appreciation of local businesses and organizations, especially those who were affected by this year’s flood.
This event also recognized those who had donated significant amounts of funds towards the flood relief.
Guests were asked to sign two large, framed arial photos of the flood in town. The two photos were then presented to Tracy Farmer and Cameron Krizek of Americans Helping Americans who had both contributed large amounts of funds to the flood relief.
Guests of the reception enjoyed a catered meal from the Bobcat Dairy Bar and cupcakes made by local baker Allie Marshall. Each table featured floral arrangements by Petal & Pony Farms of Lee Co. along with a bottle of wine. Each person representing a business or organization was given a hand written, decorative plate.
The reception began with prayer led by Doug Brandenburg of Citizen’s Bank followed by the evening’s keynote speaker Kitty Dougoud, Coordinator of Main Street America of Kentucky. Dougoud reflected back to the flood and all the progress that has since been made and also to hopefully come. Dougoud stated that in spite of the all the destruction that the flood has caused, that it was also a chance for Main Street buildings to receive the attention and work they may of never had, if not for the flood.
It has now been almost seven months since the March 1st flood that not only caused damage to several businesses and churches, but also destroyed at least eighty homes in the county leaving families, most with children, elderly and pets, to be displaced with little to nothing.
As there is still progress to be made, the efforts within the county and the generous aide from outside of it, have been greatly effective.
