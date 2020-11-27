FRANKFORT – Henry Ford once said that if you are able “to do more for the world than the world does for you – that is success.”It’s a good principle to live by, and it needs to be a requirement for anyone elected to public office. Those who do the job right should be able to look back at the end of their service and see that they really did make a positive difference. That was the goal I had when I first became a state representative in 2014, and it’s something I think I’ve lived up to as I near the end of my time representing the great people of the 91st House District.
It has been an honor to have this job, and I appreciate all of the support I’ve received from friends here at home and in Frankfort. I want to thank those of you who helped, gave me words of encouragement, and kept me humble. My hope looking ahead is that my successor receives more of the same as he takes on this responsibility in January. As I enter my final weeks as a state legislator, I decided to sit down and compile a list of what we have accomplished, both here at home and for Kentucky. It turned out to be a little bit longer than I had remembered, and I wanted to take this opportunity to highlight it as part of an informal exit interview. Some of the bigger accomplishments locally are the easiest to see.
That includes millions of dollars in new and improved roads, including major projects in Owsley and Estill counties. There were also millions of tax dollars spent for the rails to trails project and the Elk View attraction in Breathitt County. Other notable projects included a renovated jail in Jackson, $1 million for a sewer project in Estill County, new sidewalks in Jackson and Booneville, and money for completing the Juniper Health location in Jackson. There were also other infrastructure upgrades, and I worked with Teresa Coomer Mayes to get money to revitalize downtown Beattyville.
I’m also glad to see a REAL ID district office located in Jackson, which brought in new jobs and will keep us from having to drive as far to get this new type of driver’s license. On the legislative side, I proudly supported full funding for our pensions earned by our local and state government workers, teachers and other school staff. The bill I was most proud to sponsor was House Bill 563, which addressed the dumping of illegal substances (TENORM) in Estill County. That legislation led to fines and helped end something that never should have happened.
I also sponsored House Bill 150, which would have helped current service men and women with unemployment insurance. Unfortunately, the bill cleared the House and Senate but was vetoed by Governor Bevin. Earlier this year, I also sponsored legislation seeking to legalize adult responsible use of marijuana. With Illinois now having it, and four other states approving it this month, I worry Kentucky is missing out on something that would generate hundreds of millions of dollars and help us better tackle the opioid epidemic. Sadly, it didn’t even get a hearing in the House – and the related medical marijuana legislation, which passed the House, didn’t get a hearing in the Senate.
Other proposals I supported would have raised the minimum wage, approved expanded gaming and set term limits for new legislators. Those didn’t make it far, either, in the legislature, despite their popularity. On a more person level, I was also proud to work with dozens if not hundreds of people here locally if they had issues with unemployment or disability payments or had other legal issues.
This isn’t a comprehensive list, but it hits the main points of a legislature career I thoroughly enjoyed. I won’t miss the regular drives to Frankfort, but I will deeply miss working with some of the best people on Earth to make our region an even better place to live. Thank you again for giving me this chance to help make the world a better place. I wouldn’t trade this time for anything.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.