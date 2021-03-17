The mission of Juniper Health is to “improve the health of our service area residents by delivering high quality, patient centered healthcare regardless of the patient’s ability to pay.” The entirety of Juniper Health’s service area was affected by the recent torrential floods.
The temporary disruptions in service Juniper Health provides pales in comparison to the personal suffering many have experienced of late. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the countless people affected in diverse ways by the recent events. Juniper Health has never been more dedicated to our patients and the areas we serve. Although there may be some changes, we resolve to carry on the mission.
We are pleased to report that were have resumed operation, in some capacity at our Breathitt, Wolfe, Morgan and Elliott Co. locations. Operations in these counties should continue in a prompt and diligent manner.
We are saddened to report that our Lee Co. operations have been particularly affected by the recent flooding. We anticipate that our Lee County Dental offices will resume serving patients in the near future.
Juniper Health Lee Dental can still be reached at 606.464.9262.
Unfortunately, we have experienced a serious disruption of services at our Juniper Health Lee Medical location. Rest assured, we stand committed to Lee County and remain available for our patients.
We will continue to be accessible by the same number 606.464.2401. by calling, we can schedule you with a provider via Telehealth, arrange for an in person appointment at our nearby Breathitt or Wolfe locations, or connect you with our services over the phone.
The location may be different but the staff you know and trust remain the same.
We are in the process of real time assessment of the situation and ongoing recovery. Be confident that Juniper Health has an intricate plan in place. We hope to resume in-person medical visits, in some capacity, in the near future in Lee County. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of our service area, particularly our friends in Lee County, KY. JHI remains resolute in it’s dedication to and service of it’s patients.
