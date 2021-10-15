LEGISLATIVE UPDATE by State Representative Bill Wesley:
This week’s legislative committee meetings provided plenty of information to share with you in my regular update. Legislators heard from a variety of stakeholders on issues such as: staff shortages, food supply chain disruption, schooling during the pandemic, and the current economic climate. I hope you will take a few moments and read these brief summaries. As always, just reach out if I can provide additional information.
IJC on Judiciary: Committee members met to discuss issues faced by the juvenile detention centers, including staff shortages and lack of training among staff working with Kentucky’s incarcerated youth who range from ages 10 to 21. Members also heard presentations on a couple legislative proposals, including animal cruelty cost-of-care, which would expedite the cost of care hearing, creating a system that’s fair to owners, taxpayers and animals.
IJC on Agriculture: Members discussed several pressing issues within the state.
Those issues range from the present Food Supply Chain disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chronic Wasting Disease, as well as Food Insecurity, and the current state of affairs at the Kentucky State University Land-Grant Cooperative Extension program.
IJC on Education: Legislators serving on the IJC on Education received a report on new data on the pandemic’s profound impact on academic performance. Legislators also discussed the mental health aspects of our students. Counselors and social emotional learning specialists from three school districts sadly reported that the number of suicidal thoughts and threats in schools skyrocketed. The districts suggested the increase of student mental health concerns are hinged between virtual learning and the extended exposure to trauma and stress while learning online. The committee also heard from Boom Beans’ CEO and the Executive Director of Awesome Inc. about youth entrepreneurship opportunities in Appalachia. Both discussed how they partner to bring innovation and entrepreneurial skills to students and connect them with founders in rural parts of the state.
IJC on Appropriations and Revenue: Committee members received an update on the current economic climate as well as the specific impact on agriculture and wholesale distribution. Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles testified that the agriculture industry is facing various supply chain issues, including inadequate access to replacement machinery parts, inadequate infrastructure to process beef, and higher commodity prices. The Kentucky Wholesalers detailed supply chain issues facing the industry. Members also discussed the American Food Group beef processing plant, which recently decided not to build a facility in Christian County following opposition from local community members. Legislators expressed the great need for a new beef processing plant, as cattle either has to be processed locally, or be sent 500 miles away to be processed. This results in larger costs for producers and consumers, and issues for the supply chain.
IJC on Transportation: Transportation Committee members heard an update on the Department of Aviation and General Aviation in Kentucky, the state’s major commercial airports, and aviation career training at Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) and Somerset Community College (SCC).
IJC on Natural Resources and Energy: The Interim Joint Committee Natural Resources and Energy discussed grid transmission and reliability and received an update on dam safety programs. Presenters from Big Rivers Electric Corporation shared that they rely on coal but are also investing funds into solar power. They believe that solar investment will provide a diverse low-cost generation portfolio of coal, natural gas, hydro and solar. The committee also heard from the Energy and Environment Cabinet about dam safety program enhancements. The cabinet proposed several changes in statute, such as: updating terminology to reflect current technology, programs, and practices and requiring emergency action plans for high and significant hazard dams.
IJC on Banking and Insurance: Committee members met last week to discuss personal injury protection (PIP). PIP is no-fault medical coverage that is included into auto insurance coverage. PIP was passed in Kentucky when there was no individual mandate for health insurance. Presenters shared many problems with PIP in our state such as, providers as allowed to charge any amount meaning that consumers may get less treatment for their coverage dollars and fraud is widespread in the Commonwealth especially in the Louisville area.
As always, I hope you will feel free to contact me with any questions or issues. I can be reached here at home anytime or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Please feel free to email me at Bill.Wesley @LRC.KY.GOV. If you would like more information about any of these committees or legislative actions, you can visit the Legislative Research Commission website at legislature.ky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.