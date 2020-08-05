Congratulations Jacob Tinsley Addison and welcome to the City of Beattyville! Jacob was sworn in this morning by Mayor Scott Jackson as a new Police Officer for the Beattyville Police Department.
“Hello everyone, I’m Jacob Tinsley Addison. I am from Owsley County, Kentucky and am currently 25 years old. I started my law enforcement career in 2017, graduated from the Kentucky Dept. of Criminal Justice training academy in 2018.
I graduated with a of class 490 others. I recently served as a Deputy Sheriff in Owsley County. I am very excited to begin my career working for the City of Beattyville Police Department!
If I can be of any assistance or help, anyone is welcome to contact me anytime! I am blessed and thankful for the opportunity to serve and protect.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.