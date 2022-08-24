This week, Jon Allen of LC Emergency Management and LC EMS made the announcement that after his four years of working in Lee County, he will be taking a new position with Nesbitt Engineering as the Disaster Recovery Program Manager. Allen stated he will be working directly to help rebuild infrastructure devastated in East Kentucky.
“Almost four years ago I was given the opportunity to become the Director of Lee County Emergency Management and in very short order the responsibility of Lee County EMS was added.. To simplify everything we rolled all the programs into the Lee County Department of Public Safety / Emergency Management adding in LEESAR and LEPC as well. Little did I know what the next four years would hold.
In that time we have faced and mitigated a Global Pandemic, 100 year and 1000 year flood events, Ice and Snow storms, Multiple Rescue and Search Calls, and Public Event support to name just a few.
Our team has improved equipment and maximized every single taxpayer dollar by seeking grants and partnerships with other agencies. People are alive today because of the hard work and dedication of this team. In every single crisis we did not celebrate but we were thankful that we were blessed to serve others. I have been surrounded by an extremely supportive team of employees, Magistrates and Administrators that saw and understood the vision of the Lee County DPS/EM program to create an Emergency Services Program that Lee County Citizens DESERVED.
The events of July 26th have been devastating for our region. Water and Wastewater systems have been decimated and some
have a conservative estimate of 24 months to rebuild. It’s a monumental task and challenge. If you know me at all, you know that challenge is something that I am pulled toward. “If the score is tied with 3 seconds on the clock I want the ball”
With that being said I will be leaving Lee County DPS / EM at the end of next week for another opportunity. Today I accepted a position with Nesbitt Engineering as the Disaster Recovery Program Manager. I will be working directly to help rebuild the infrastructure devastated in Eastern Kentucky including my hometown of Hazard and Perry County. This is another amazing opportunity. God closed the wrong doors and opened the right ones and for that I am truly thankful.
I will be leaving Lee County in good hands with both Deputy Director Doug Byers and Deputy Director Trish Cole. They will both assume the Director roles at the close of business Friday.
Thank you Judge Executive Chuck Caudill, Pam Barrett, Angie Williams, Vickey Charles, Tim Johnson, Larry Ross and Ron Kunka for making the office an enjoyable place to work.
Thank you to the Staff of Lee County EMS for always bringing the level of care that the Citizens of Lee County Deserve. Thank you to magistrates Dean Noe, Dennis Pelfrey, Ronnie Paul Begley and Harvey Pelfrey for always being supportive of our programs Thank you to all of Lee Counties First Responders for working hard for the community both local and tourism.”
It is undeniable that Beattyville and Lee County has had its share of hardships and battles in the last four years and through it all, Allen stood by the community. Although this is a great loss of an asset to our county, we wish Allen the best in his future with Nesbitt.
No potential individual for replacement of Emergency Management Director has been announced at this time. Assistant Director Doug Byers will be assisting the county for the next four months of the current administration. You can read more about this matter in “Courthouse Comments”.
