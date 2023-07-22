The July Fiscal Court meeting began when Mitch Cornelius of the Solid Waste Department gave his June report after prayer and The Pledge of Allegiance. He reported that Solid Waste received $61,802.42 and Garbage received $52,762.03.
Included in those amounts was a $4,000 state tire grant and $5,000 from Soil Conservation Spring Clean-Up.
Blake Sloan gave his June Emergency Management report. In June, they had 123 billable runs for the ambulance service. They had also applied for 4 grants for 911.
They received $141,000 for a new CAD System that KSP will use, and Fish and Wildlife already uses. They are still waiting to see about the approval of the other 3 grants.
Judge Mays told the Court that he and Blake Sloan are trying to find ways to utilize the Opioid Settlement money, and they contacted Representative Truett for his advice. He said that even though the Attorney General’s office would not give specifics as to how to utilize the settlement money, the ambulance service would be a good way for the County to utilize the funds. They would just need to examine the service and see how it can be utilized to fall under the settlement requirements.
Judge Mays also informed the Court that the Three Forks Regional Jail Board just reduced the cost of inmate housing from $25 per inmate to $20 per inmate for Lee, Wolfe, Estill, and Owsley Counties.
Animal Control was also the talk of the July Fiscal Court Meeting. Judge Mays and the Magistrates had been talking for a while now about where to send the stray animals caught in the County since all the surrounding shelters are full and not accepting more animals. Owsley County is encountering the same problem. Judge Mays and the Magistrates will continue to make it a priority until they come up with a solution.
The Court proceeded to approve the following:
- Approved May 24 Special Session Minutes.
- Approved June Fiscal Court Meeting Minutes.
- Approved a pay increase for Deputy Paul Haddix.
- Approved consulting contract with Craig Lindon of LT Consulting Services and Project.
- Approved the Sheriff’s 2022 Tax Settlement.
- Approved the Amendment for the Interlocal Agreement for the Police Protections System.
- Approved the Lee County Fiscal Court’s Procurement Policy.
- Approved the 1st reading of the Administrative Code.
- Awarded bids for Fuel FY 23-24.
- Approved the Budget Amendment #1.
The July Fiscal Court Meeting was then adjourned.
- Jessica Butler Iacono Publisher GM
