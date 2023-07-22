be

The July Fiscal Court meeting began when Mitch Cornelius of the Solid Waste Department gave his June report after prayer and The Pledge of Allegiance. He reported that Solid Waste received $61,802.42 and Garbage received $52,762.03. 

       Included in those amounts was a $4,000 state tire grant and $5,000 from Soil Conservation Spring Clean-Up.

Recommended for you