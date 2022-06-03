On May 24th at Sedley Stewart Auditorium, the annual Kiwanis Athletic Awards Ceremony took place beginning with a welcome from Mrs. Estes. Don and son Allen Begely Presented the awards.
.]\ Senior athletes who were recognized were the following: Hanna Campbell, Felicity Dempsey, Baylee Fox, Isaiah Fultz, Morgan Hinkle, Aaron Mays, Anna Moore, Kory Napier,
Aidan Olson, Shelbi Stamper, Dustin Spaudling, Taylor Thacker, Alex Wolf and Chelsea Thorpe.
Bowling (coach Joe Bryant): Girl’s Hi Average- Emma Alexander, most improved- Xavier
Moore, Boys hi Average- Lance Morris.
Volleyball (coach Jessica Todd): Most improved- Emma Warner, best performer- Morgan
Hinkle.
Cross Country (coach Angie Hall): Girl’s best performer- Wesley Mcintosh, boy’s best
performer- Jack Fox.
Archery (coach Jeff Perdue): Most improved- Shanta Osborne & Conner Williams, best
performers- Maggie Johnson & Kory Napier.
Girl Basketball (coach Matt Watterson): Most rebounds- Preslee Cundiff, most assists
Kennah Wright, best free throw %- Kennah Wright, most improved- Emma Warner, MVP Kaley
White.
Boy Basketball (coach Josh Broadwell): Most rebounds- James Moore, most assist- Zach
Watterson, best free throw %- Bryce Angel, most improved Jack Fox, MVP Zach Watterson.
6th Man Award: Dylan Noe, 6th Woman Award: Brooke Phillips.
Cheer: most improved Shelbi Stamper, most spirit Autumn Fox.
Bass fishing; best team performance- 1st Kaleb Evans & Landyn Shelton, 2nd Carter
Johnson, Conner Williams.
Esports: most improved Kaison Phillips, best performer Dylan Noe.
Track/Field: most improved Destiney Thompson, best performer- Weslyn Mcintosh.
Tennis: best singles performer- Macy Smith, Lauren Peters.
Baseball (coach Anthony Hayes)- best batting average- Landyn Shelton, best fielding
average- Bryce Angel, MVP- Alex Wolf.
Softball: best batting average- Preslee Cundiff, best fielding average Sidney Deaton, MVP
Preslee Candiff.
