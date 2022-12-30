be

 Clean out the pantry and cabinets. Dust them and make sure there is food in it at this time to guard against food insecurity for the coming year. If any occupied spider webs are found while cleaning the kitchen or cabinets, they are not to be disturbed as this foretells that the household will not starve.

  Silver coins are cooked and hidden in mashed potatoes and cabbage. The one who finds the coin will be extra lucky in the coming year.

