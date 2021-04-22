On Tuesday April 13, 2021, the Lee County School Board held their regular, monthly meeting for the month of April. All board members were in attendance. on the celebrations portion of the agenda, Members of the Lee County Board of Education and Superintendent Sarah Wasson recognized the LCMHS Varsity Archery Team and team members Kory Napier and Baylee Fox during the regular meeting.
The team and coach Perdue competed five times during the year, placing 1st, 3rd three times, and 7th. Baylee Fox finished 6th, shooting a 286/300, at the KHSAA regional competition in Whitesburg. The finish allows him to compete in the KHSAA state tournament later in April. Kory Napier finished 3rd at the Annual Vietnam Veterans Tournament in Berea, where he shot 282/300. Kory had multiple top-five finishes during the season.
Items among the approve/consent portion of the agenda consisted of the following: approve certified certified salary schedule for the 2021-22 school year, approve substitute teacher salary schedule for the 2021-22 school year, consider extension of part time and temp positions and addition of new positions for 2021-22 year, consider continuation of dean of students and intervention instructor positions through the 2021-22 school year, consider continuation of the 185 day micro computer specialist position through the 2021-22 school year, consider addition of a school nurse, Lee counselor and up to two virtual learning academy teachers for 2021-22 school year.
Lee County Schools has at this time not announced any new or additional covid cases among students or staff. The last announcement was made March 24th with an 11th grade student who tested positive along with six students in quarantine in relation of the case. The CDC and health departments no longer require staff to take temperatures of students before entering the buildings or boarding the buses.
Lee County Schools has also announced they will be doing a virtual option for students this upcoming/next year. Children in all grades will be able to apply for virtual school next year, but high school students wishing to take virtual classes will not be able to enroll in vocational classes requiring hands on learning. Virtual high school students will have to select elective courses that can be completed in a virtual environment. If you want your child to learn in an on-line format next year, please complete the Google form and we will mail you an application.
Also, the Kentucky legislature recently passed a bill known as Senate Bill 128. This bill allows parents to request their child to repeat their current grade level. The requests will be presented to the school board and the board will determine if they have the capacity to fulfill all the requests or if they will not be accepting students to be held back by parent request alone.
All requests must be submitted by May 1, 2021. They have created a Google form that you can complete if you want to request your child stay back or you may come by the schools or central office after spring break to pick up a paper form. This new piece of legislation does not affect the school being able to work with families and retain a child, so if you are already working with your child’s school to have your child repeat their current grade level you do not need to complete this form.
