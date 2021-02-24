Submitted by Coach Perdue
The Lee County High School Archery team closed the regular season on Saturday Feb. 20th at Williamstown, KY, placing first in the tournament. This year, due to covid restrictions, the team only competed in five tournaments starting with our 11th Annual Bobcat Shootout which was held to honor our nine seniors that are on the team this year. The other four tournament results are as follows: Fredrick Douglass 3rd out of 9, Lincoln Co. 7th out of 12, Ferristown in Berea 3rd out of 5, and Williamsburg 1st out of 4 teams.
This year the team finished second among the teams in the region behind Letcher County and finished 26th out of 101 teams in the state. The following archers placed in the top ten one or more times this season, Erin McIntosh, McKenzie Slone, Kory Napier, Baylee Fox, Peyton Gabbard, and Isaiah Fultz. The other members of the team are, Emma Alexander, Byron Antle, Hanna Campbell, Matty Channel, Dakota Cook, Shaelyn Frye, Shane Frye, Cody Gilbert, Emily Griffin, Morgan Hinkle, Maggie Johnson, Shanta Osborne, Kaleb Slone, Mackenzie Warner, Tyler Whitaker, and Keegan Wilder. This is a very balanced scoring team.
We will compete in the state tournament in Louisville which is being held on March 12th and 13th at the Exposition Center.
We are also planning on having some fundraisers soon to help pay the expenses for the Open/Championship in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on June 10th-12th. Please be watching the newspapers or Facebook for information on the fundraisers. We will also accept any donations any one is willing or able to give.
The team and coaches appreciate all the support from the parents, supporters, and the Lee Co. school system for allowing the archery team to make life long memories and experience things that may help them later in life.
