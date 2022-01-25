The Lee Co. high school archery team competed at North Laurel on Jan.22 and placed second in the high school division. Baylee Fox placed 4th and Kory Napier placed 5th for the boys and Maggie Johnson placed 4th for the girls.
The team will be competing at 10:00 a.m. on Jan. 29th at their home shoot, The 12th Annual Bobcat Shootout, in the high school gym. Please come out to support the team as this is our biggest fund raiser for the year.
Back row L to R: Conner Williams, Kory Napier, Cody Gilbert, Isaiah Fultz, Logan Conner, Morgan Hinkle, Baylee Fox, Dakota Cook, and Peyton Gabbard. Front row L to R: Joshua Lutes, Shanta Osborne, Shaelyn Frye, Hanna Campbell, and Maggie Johnson.
Photo/info: Coach Perdue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.