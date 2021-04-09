Submitted by Coach Perdue- The LCHS Archery team traveled to Whitesburg Friday April 2nd to compete in the KHSAA Region 10 archery tournament. Under the KHSAA rules, the girls and boys are separated into two teams just as in the other KHSAA sports teams. The girls, being down two members, placed 4th out of six teams competing and scored 1828 out of a possible 2100 points. Shaelyn Frye placed 13th out of 64 girls and scored 275 out of 300 possible.
The boys team placed 3rd scoring 1931 out of 2100 and just 47 points out of first. We had several score their all time high or near their high at this tournament. Baylee Fox, a junior, scored 286 and placed 6th overall out of 88 boy archers. This score qualified Baylee for the KHSAA State Tournament which will be held later this month.
The team would like to thank all the people that support the team with the purchase of Krispy Kreme donuts and the peanuts from Texas Roadhouse we have for sale now. Without your support, it would be impossible for these young women and men to have the opportunity to experience travel to tournaments in our area and tournaments like we have in the past to cities like Orlando, FL and Nashville, TN where they places first in the OPEN Tournament in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.