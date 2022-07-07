Gas This Week In Lee County:
(Unleaded Prices as of Monday July 4th at approx. 10AM)
Koop’s: 4.59
Bear Track Groc: 4.59
Jacks IGA: 4.79
Shell: 4.79
Bobcat Dairy Bar: 4.79
JJ’s Mini Mart: 4.89
Kay’s Quick Stop: 4.89
Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Thursday, June 23 and activated the state’s price gouging laws to combat high gas prices. With the state of emergency in place, consumers in the commonwealth can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General online here or call 502-696-5485.
When filing a price gouging complaint, Kentuckians are encouraged to report as many details as possible about the suspected price gouging, including the name and address of the seller/retailer, the item purchased, the price of the item after the emergency declaration, and the price of the item before the emergency declaration, if known. If a refund is sought, consumers should also keep receipts from the transaction to show proof of purchase.
“Kentucky families deserve relief from increasing gas prices,” Governor Beshear said. “Everyone sitting at a kitchen table working on a budget knows that every little bit helps, and I will continue to seek and take any action that might make even the slightest difference.” According to the American Automobile Association, the price of gasoline hit record highs multiple times in Kentucky in May 2022 and kept soaring in June with a record-high average price of $4.798 per gallon on June 11. AAA reported an average price of $4.73 per gallon on June 20, that’s up from an average price of $4.29 a month earlier.
The retail cost of fuel is typically driven by crude oil supply and prices, refinery capacity, local competition and consumer demand. At the moment, COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine are also having an impact.
Although coronavirus lockdowns have ended in the U.S., the pandemic’s effect on supply and demand is still being felt. Meanwhile, the sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S. and the European Union, as punishment for invading its neighbor, have forced Moscow to find new customers for its oil and gas, as well as causing big ructions in world markets.
The war shows little sign of ending soon but oil industry experts are predicting that, even without a peace deal, U.S. gas prices should fall as the summer ends and demand becomes more stable.
Gabe Ortega, fuel pricing practice leader at PDI Software, told that prices would go down—but not significantly and not just yet. “It’s hard to see the case for prices coming down in a meaningful way in July,” he said. “Crude oil remains above $100 per barrel, refineries are running near capacity, consumer demand will remain high in the peak summer months and local retail competition may be dampened by pressure on retail unit margins.
“About the only thing that could push prices down would be intervention from federal, state and local governments. If they all choose to suspend fuel taxes, that could result in immediate relief at the pump—as much as 50 cents per gallon.”
The president is calling for a three-month “federal gas tax holiday.” A White House statement issued on June 22 said the tax, which is 18 cents per gallon of gas and 24 cents for diesel, should be suspended “for three months—until the end of September—to give Americans a little extra breathing room.”
The White House also pointed out that some states, including New York, have suspended their gas taxes or are working on other measures to help struggling consumers.
However, Ortega warned that Biden’s proposal was a “tough sell” because the revenue from fuel taxes is a significant source of income for the government, spent on maintaining roads and highways. Transport and infrastructure groups have already expressed their opposition to the plan.
The Senate’s Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, has branded the idea an “ineffective stunt.” It has been criticized by Democrats too. Senator Tom Carper, who represents Biden’s home state of Delaware, posted a tweet on June 22 calling the proposal a “shortsighted and inefficient way to provide relief.” Other options should be explored, he said.
Reduced Road trips: Kentucky roadtrippers will travel 331 miles less this summer due to soaring gas prices, reveals survey.
•High gas prices and soaring inflation are reducing road trips.
•Kentucky families planning road trips will travel 58% less distance on average.
•Infographic showing reduced road trips across the country.
A survey of 3,023 road trippers by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com has revealed the extent to which soaring gas prices and rising inflation will affect families’ vacation plans this summer. Kentuckians surveyed say their usual summer road trips will effectively be cut in half (by 58%). Usually each average roadtrip is 568 miles, however, this summer the average is expected to be 331 miles (237 miles less).
This is equivalent to driving as far as Brookville (IN), and back. And it is not only roadtrippers who are altering their summer vacation plans. Car rentals have had one of the largest price hikes, at around 40% more expensive than the average over the previous decade. Coupled with price increases in line with summer travel demand, those vacationing over summer are likely looking to dedicate fewer finances towards fuel and travel.
Those in Alaska and Wyoming said they would be traveling the closest to home. Vacationers here said they’ll be traveling 90% less distance than their road trips previously. In Alaska, this would be the equivalent of a short trip from the state capital, Juneau, to Saint Terese.
When it comes to concerns about summer, 75% said they’re more worried about high inflation costs and prices than they are about covid. Combined with overall increased costs of living, many vacationers are looking to save money wherever they can. In fact, nearly 3 in 4 respondents said they’re more likely to opt in for free activities (like board games at their hotel), rather than paid-for activities, over their vacation time this year. And nearly half said they’re more likely to eat at casual fast-food stops or street vendors when they go on summer vacation this year, as compared to sit-down restaurants and bars.
Given the exponentially high price of car rentals at the moment, 1 in 3 vacationers also said they’re more likely now to visit a destination that doesn’t require driving, which could in turn be a boost for beach destinations.
Additionally, nearly 3 in 4 regular road trippers admit they are more likely to skip their summer road trip this year, due to the high price of gas and inflation costs.
