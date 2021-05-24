Joanna Asbury, a student worker in the Office of Admissions at Hazard Community and Technical College, impressed the Admissions Staff because of her work ethic, her ability to overcome personal tragedy, her positive attitude, and the ability to raise two daughters – all while earning a nursing degree that allowed her to recently accept her new position at Hazard ARH. All of that contributed to HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon presenting Asbury with the President’s Award at Graduation on May 8 and during a special presentation on May 17.
Asbury was in the ideal setting to encourage other students, since the Admissions Office is often the first place a student enters, when it’s time to enroll. Whenever students expressed doubts about their abilities to come to school, Asbury was quick to give them the needed encouragement, reminding them that it can be done. As Admissions Advisor Tammy Duff put it, “Joanna has truly been an inspiration to not only her fellow students, but to anyone who has the honor of getting to know her and her story. I witnessed first-hand how smart she was as well as her exceptional work ethic. She always managed to get in her work hours and keep up with the demanding courses she needed to complete our registered nursing program.”Duff and her co-workers are happy to see Asbury in her dream job now, working day shifts in obstetrics. “She is truly a great ambassador for HCTC,” Duff noted. Dr. Lindon congratulated Joanna and presented her with a certificate and medallion.
