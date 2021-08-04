Attorney Gen. Cameron Announces Indictment of Lee Co. Man for Unemployment Fraud

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Thurs. July 29th 2021, that an investigation by his Department of Criminal Investigations led to the indictment of a Lee County man for defrauding the Kentucky Unemployment Insurance program.
On July 20, 2021, a Franklin County Grand Jury indicted Shaun Caudill, 35, of Beattyville, Kentucky, for one count of Theft or Identity of Another (a Class D Felony) and one count of False Statement or Misrepresentation to Receive Benefits Over $1,000 (a Class D Felony).
Department of Criminal Investigations Detective Matt Easter investigated the case after the Attorney General’s Office received a tip related to unemployment insurance fraud. Assistant Attorney General Alex Garcia presented the case before the Grand Jury on behalf of the Commonwealth.
The Attorney General’s Office is involved in ongoing investigations related to unemployment insurance fraud. Kentuckians who are victims of unemployment insurance fraud or identity theft should report it immediately to the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance by visiting https://secure.kentucky.gov/FormServices/UI/Fraud.
The Attorney General’s Office also maintains a website to assist Kentuckians who suspect their identity has been compromised. The website is available here.
The charges in an indictment are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
