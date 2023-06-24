be

Attorney General Daniel Cameron further delivered on his promise to combat the opioid epidemic. He announced a $17.3 billion national settlement with pharmaceutical companies Teva and Allergan and pharmacies CVS and Walgreens.

   “I have repeatedly called the drug epidemic the public health challenge of our lifetime—and I mean it,” said Attorney General Cameron. “While nothing can bring back the lives and livelihoods lost to the opioid epidemic, I hope these settlements will give Kentuckians some relief and help prevent a crisis like this from ever happening again.”

