Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced today that an investigation by his Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control resulted in the indictment of Aric Campbell, 36, of Cornettsville for abuse of an adult and related charges.

   On June 23, 2023, a Perry County Grand Jury indicted Aric Campbell for two counts of Knowing Abuse of an Adult (Class C Felony), two counts of Criminal Abuse, First Degree (Class C Felony), and one count of Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, First Degree (Class C Felony).

