On Tuesday, April 18th, the Lee County Board of Education held it’s monthly meeting after it was previously postponed. All board members were in attendance. 

   On the celebrations portion of the agenda, the board had planned to recognize HOSA, however most of the members are also on FBLA and was away on a field trip to Louisville. Sherry Frye and a few members of the archery team was present at the meeting to be recognized. 

