On Tuesday, April 18th, the Lee County Board of Education held it’s monthly meeting after it was previously postponed. All board members were in attendance.
On the celebrations portion of the agenda, the board had planned to recognize HOSA, however most of the members are also on FBLA and was away on a field trip to Louisville. Sherry Frye and a few members of the archery team was present at the meeting to be recognized.
Gram Durbin; Gear Up College and Career Navigator along with Alyssa Evans; Gear Up Interventionist was present at the board meeting to give a required update/brief on the Gear Up Program at LCMHS. According to Evans and Durbin, Gear Up has been helping the students with college and career readiness, along with college visits/touring. They have also been helping some students put in job applications for this summer at places such as the Gorge Underground.
They reported that they have allowed each student to take at least two free ACT’s and have assisted students in achieving an associates degree prior to graduating.
The board reviewed the policy pertaining to animals on school properties. Shuler stated no animals are to be on school grounds unless leashed or in a vehicle. Failure to comply could result in criminal charges.
LCMHS Band director Tony Barrett was present to request funding for the program. Barrett stated the band has significantly grown since starting the program back up and that thirty eight students have signed up for next year. This growth comes with the need for more funding along with the band’s upcoming camp this summer whereas staff will need compensated along with providing food for students. Mr. Barrett stated the band has not had new, full uniforms since the year 2000 and that also a lot of the instruments are in need of repair.
Finance officer Tina Lucas stated it was only fair to give as much funds to the band as other extra circular and athletic departments receive and suggested giving the band $10k. The board agreed to give $5,200 to the band now and the remaining portion at a later date once Barrett has a chance to see where the funds need to put according to priority.
Mr. Shuler stated there will be waivers that will need signed prior to any bucket shakes and that he will require a list of participants to ensure all students are of the legal age, being 16+.
According to Phillip Angel the district attendance average is at 89%.
The board reviewed an image of a plaque to be placed on the new LCE addition that listed all board members names. Steve Lanham stated/ demanded his name to be taken off. Lanham stated he would rather the three staff members lost to coivd to be honored rather than the board members. However, Shuler and other members stated that the plaques were just tradiiton for all new additions at all schools for the past so many years.
Principal of LCE; Mrs. Napier stated a plaque with the names of the three staff members of LCE lost to Covid will be placed at the new playground and named after the late staff members.
Questions can be answered by calling the LC Board of Education at 464.5000. All meetings are open to the public unless stated otherwise.
