Jordan Hall, a former employee of Beattyville based Kellwell Food Services, has been charged with 5 charges of 3rd Degree rape, 4 charges of giving contraband to inmates, and 3 charges of 3rd Degree Sodomy involving female inmates in Pike County Detention Center.
A federal lawsuit was filed against Hall last week alleging that he had violated the right of four female inmates, including sexual assault, unwanted touching, and sexual advances. Hall told them that there would be repercussions for the women if they told anyone, according to the lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit, Kellwell Food Services that provides food services to jails throughout Kentucky is liable along with the jailer and Pike County for Hall’s alleged crimes. They are asking for an unspecified amount of damages from Kellwell Food Services.
Pike County Jailer Brian Morris said, “Most jails in the state of Kentucky use a contractor and probably 50% of them use Kellwell Food Services. Kellwell is a very good company, very dependable and honest.”
Assistant Pike Commonwealth's Attorney Don Smith said Hall served as a district manager for the company. Hall was not a daily employee at the jail but would fill in sometimes.
Jordan Hall’s Arraignment was scheduled for April 19th. He pleaded “Not Guilty” to all charges.
