The Beattyville City Council met on a nice Autumn evening at the Beattyville City Park for their October City Council Meeting. All Council members and the Mayor were in attendance, and they did not break tradition by having their prayer and Pledge to Allegiance.
Linda Smith was the first to address the Council, asking for garbage pick-up and police protection for the Woolly Worm Festival that will be taking place on Main Street October 22nd- 24th. The Mayor and Council approved the request.
Next, David Lyons of the Lee County Board of Education, approached the Council, requesting, once again, about closing Lee Avenue so the Board can fence in the campus, making it safer for the students and staff. He said that he had spoken to the League of Cities and they felt it would be no problem to do so. However, Councilman Mitch Cornelius is on the “fence” right now, because he has some concerns shutting down Lee Avenue and installing a fence, one being what would be protocol in case of an active shooter. How could the students and staff get away quickly if a fence is installed?
Mr. Lyons understood his concern and said that the front gate would be open during school hours so it would not inconvenience the students and their families. Lyons had said that he is going to visit a school that has had much success with a fenced in campus to see how it would further be an advantage for Lee County Middle High School. The Mayor asked that Lyons present some options for fencing and Lee Avenue closing. It will be tabled again till November.
Then, Joe Burns of KY Rural Water approached the Council about the water issues concerning Beattyville Water Works. The Mayor had reached out to them in September after State Representative Bill Wesley spotlighted the continual issues with the water quality in Beattyville and Lee County.
Representative Wesley was also in attendance for the October City Council meeting, along with former Public Works Director, Ray Crabtree, who was instrumental in forming the relationship with KY Rural Water and Beattyville Water Works years ago.
Mr. Burns reminded the Council that KY Rural Water has been helping communities in Kentucky with their utilities, including refinancing, etc. KY Rural Water has been working with plant operators in Beattyville since September and also working out in the field with the Division of Water. They have located leaks throughout the County. Also, the run time at the plant has scaled back. A continual problem with any water works plant across the country and not just Beattyville is aging infrastructures and the availability of certified plant operators. It takes 3 years to properly train a plant operator and also come up with the funds to adequately pay their salary. This is a necessary expense in order to find qualified operators to help produce clean water. Also, keep in mind, Beattyville is one of the few cities in the state that also serves a whole county with water, but the good news, the Lee County Fiscal Court is going to give approximately $150,000 of their Covid money they received to Beattyville Water Works to help clean up the water, and Nesbitt Engineering is working with KY Rural Water and the Division of Water project profiles to identify the zones that need help much faster.
Mr. Burns did inform the Mayor and Council that one of the two Rock of Ages tanks were cleaned and recoated. It is curing now. The other is planned to be cleaned in the Spring. He said in order to expedite the repairs needed before cold weather sets in for the water system quicker, he suggested having the City borrow the money in order to pay for the necessary repairs since they will be receiving Clear Water funds to pay the loan back. The Mayor and Council said they would consider it.
Next, Ray Crabtree asked the Mayor and Council along with KY Rural Water, about the UV Disinfection for the water system. Both Sandy Dunahoo of Nesbitt Engineering and Joe Burns answered that question by saying the UV Disinfection System was Installed at the tail end of the 1993 Milwaukee scare that Crabtree had mentioned in one of his letters to the Editors of The Beattyville Enterprise.
Typically, conventional concrete water plants plan to last about 100 years and UV disinfection systems were the best to install in 1993. According to Burns, there are only about 2 plants in Kentucky that still use UV Disinfection. Dunahoo says the water treatment plant is producing safe water, despite the UV bulbs needing to be replaced, but the water can be treated and be safe without it. It is going to be addressed in the next project that will help bring the plant to optimal levels. Also, the Division of Water will be taking core samples of the filter in November as they continue to solve the problems that are inhibiting clean water in random areas in Lee County.
Crabtree was encouraged to hear all of this and was happy that it was all great steps in the right direction. He asked that there be continued conversation concerning this matter between the City and the residences of Lee County. The Mayor agreed and would make a point to communicate better.
The Kentucky River District Health Department Director Vivian Smith and some members of her staff were next to address the Council. They asked to update the Smoking Ordinance in Beattyville, it was last passed in 2008. KRDHD would like to update the policy to include e-cigs. This would reduce 2nd hand smoke with current policies, and they ask that ALL businesses be included as being smoke free. They informed the Council that businesses in Lee County support this ordinance. The Council passed the motion.
Next on the agenda was the approval of the Relocation Bill #13, the donation of $100 for Trick or Treat on Main, and $1000 to document plans for the WPA building. Tourism and DBA would also be giving $1000.
The Council then went on to declare November 1, 2021 as “Go the Extra Mile Day”. This spotlights volunteerism and help throughout the community.
Police Chief Steve Mays then addressed the Council by giving his September police report. He said that Beattyville Police Department received 273 calls, made 33 arrests, served 58 citations, and worked 3 accidents in September. He, then, proceeded to ask the Mayor and Council to consider cameras on Main Street and side streets in order to apprehend criminals quicker concerning break-ins, etc. They are going to reach out to a security company and see about costs and such to expedite that suggestion in order to provide the utmost safety and security for the City.
The Mayor and Council went on to approve the September Meeting Minutes and the financial report before adjourning for the October City Council meeting.
