By: Jessica L Butler
Publisher-GM
The City began their May City Council meeting with the traditional prayer and Pledge to Allegiance before they welcomed their guests.
This month’s guests were Jesse Riley of KRADD giving them an update on a lift grant and also a FEMA grant for a water treatment plant generator.
Next, Linda Smith of Tourism and the Fireworks Committee, asked the City to donate $1500 for the 4th of July Fireworks. The Council approved the donation.
Then, Lee County Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill Jr. addressed the Council, letting them know the difficulties they face in keeping 911 Dispatch manned with quality employees. They need more help and are looking into other options to resolve the issue. One suggestion is to merge the Lee County 911 Dispatch with Powell County that offers a state-of-the-art facility that can easily handle multiple counties. The Council and Mayor Jackson will discuss this further at a later date.
Next, Johnathan McCracken, PE, gave the Beattyville Town Square update called “Beattyville Connect” that involves three projects, including the town square. They have received money from AML Grant for a trail head at the Crystal Creek to the river that includes a town square, which project 1. Project 2 would include doing something on River Drive and Locust Drive. The third project would include Jackson Street, including a couple of places along the creek at Jackson Street. They also would like to extend the sidewalk past the car lot on Locust Drive to connect River Drive and add a crosswalk at River Drive to have walking access to the river.
Mayor Jackson, then, proceeded to proclaim May as KY Main Street 2022 Preservation Month. The Council approved the motion.
Next, Anthony Bowling discussed cameras on Main Street. They would be exterior cameras. The businesses would provide the electric and possible WIFI. This would be monitored by the police to be proactive instead of reactive. One camera is color and it approx. $500 a piece, with the installation equipment being about $300-$400. The City is looking to purchase 5 cameras starting out. They are hoping to use some of the ABC Funds towards the purchase of the exterior security system.
Then, the Council discussed the food trucks again that are coming to the City and parking. The committee designated the City Park as the place to park food trucks. They can only be open 8am to 7pm and can only sit for 5 consecutive days. These are their thoughts so far, but no final decisions have been made as of yet that will also include a possible occupational permit.
The Council proceeded to approve the 1st Reading of the 2022/2023 Budget, the Municipal Road Aid Agreement/Resolution yearly renewal, the April Meeting Minutes, and the Financial Report. The Council then went on to discuss the culvert on River Drive (Back Street). According to Mayor Jackson, the culvert equipment should arrive this week for River Drive (Back Street) Just as soon as the area dries, they will begin work on the culvert. It will be a very slow process.
Public Works Director Ferrell Wise was next to give his report. For April, Public Works received 84 calls. They have completed 59 of those calls and are working on the remaining 25. Police Chief Steve Mays was absent from the May City Council meeting so there was not an April police report. The May City Council Meeting was then adjourned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.