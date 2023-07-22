b

The Beattyville City Council started their July Council meeting with the traditional prayer and Pledge of Allegiance and got right down to business.

   Mayor Jackson and the Beattyville City Council have been discussing the future of the Beattyville City Park, due to flooding, and the historical yellow house, due to continual upkeep, that use to house the Beattyville Police Department that has since moved next to City Hall where Teleworks use to be.

