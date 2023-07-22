The Beattyville City Council started their July Council meeting with the traditional prayer and Pledge of Allegiance and got right down to business.
Mayor Jackson and the Beattyville City Council have been discussing the future of the Beattyville City Park, due to flooding, and the historical yellow house, due to continual upkeep, that use to house the Beattyville Police Department that has since moved next to City Hall where Teleworks use to be.
It was suggested that they tear down the yellow house and move the playground equipment to the house location to avoid flooding. Selling the house was also another option. They are looking into having the yellow house appraised and going from there. This will be continued in the following meetings.
Next, Mayor Jackson announced that Rising Sun Construction will be starting construction on the new town square across from the Beattyville Enterprise and Coy, Gilbert, & Gilbert Law Firm offices on August 1st. They have 180 days to complete the project, but Rising Sun is hoping that it will not take that long.
Beattyville Police Chief Cody Sparks, then approached the Council and gave his June police report. He said that they had received 136 calls, served 55 Citations, made 32 arrests, and worked 6 accidents in June.
Also, it was mentioned that there was excess speeding on Grand Avenue. Police Chief Sparks responded by saying that it is hard to catch anyone speeding without radar and they only have 2 radar guns that neither are working well. The Council agreed to get the radar guns repaired.
Public Works Director Ferrell Wise was next to address the Council, giving his June report. He said that they had received 95 calls in June and completed all but 13 work orders that they were still working on at the time of the meeting.
The June City Council Meeting ended by approving the May Meeting Minutes and the financial report.
- Jessica Butler Iacono Publisher GM
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.