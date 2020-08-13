Linda Smith began with the meeting, confirming that the 2020 Woolly Worm Festival has been cancelled for this year. She did ensure the Council that the Tourism Board will make sure the city is decorated nicely for Fall.
Mark Arnold approached the Council to talk about the Beattyville Connect Project to begin construction. An AML Grant is being used for these projects, and NOT tax money. Project 1 will be the town square. Project 2 is the River Drive Area with park, canoe ramps, etc, and the 3rd Project is Crystal Creek along Jackson Street that will include a trail head for walk and biking trail. There is a Facebook page available for Beattyville Connect to keep the public informed and to get feedback.
The Mayor asked the Council if the City could sell the lot that used to house the old water tower on Primrose Lane to PRTC for a Broadband Hub. This would provide internet in the upper end of the County that would be the St Helens and Primrose area. The Council approved selling the property to PRTC.
There are 100 spots for Veterans in the city cemetery at Rock of Ages, the Mayor asked the Council to allow spouses to be buried with the Veterans. The Council passed the motion.
The Mayor, also, petitioned the Council to plot off a portion of the Rock of Ages Cemetery that the City maintains for paupers’ graves instead of being in cold storage up to six months due to lack of funds, family, etc. The Council approved this request.
The Council approved draw #7 for the sewer rehab project. The Council approved July’s meeting Minutes,
Chief Mays approached the Council giving his July report. The Beattyville Police Dept received 251 calls, 17 arrests, 53 citations, and 7 accidents. He hired a new police officer Jacob Addison. Wes Sallie is hoping to get completely certified in K-9 training, hopefully in October. He has been training with K-9 Officer Sara in London. Also, Cody Sparks has been promoted to Sergeant.
Ferrell Wise, Public Works Director, approached the Council and said that Public Works received 101 work orders. He said 89 of those calls have been completed for both sewer and water.
The Council ended their meeting by going over the financial report and approving it.
