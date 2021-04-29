Lee County couple Donnie Benton and Teresa Mayes will be taking their moonshining hobby to film once again with the release of “Appalachian Moonshine; The Making of The Beattyville Hillbillies”. The documentary was produced/filmed by Bo Cumberland and is set to be released this summer on dvd. The film seems to be focused on the history of moonshining in the Appalachians and tying it to today’s process of distilling.
The couple was previously featured on the Discovery Channel’s Moonshiners in it’s 8th season (2019) in episodes “Hundred Proof High Season”, “Burden of Proof” and “Popcorn’s Secret Stash”. The Beattyville Hillbillies announced via Facebook that they had finished filming “Appalachian Moonshine” late January of this year.
Donnie and Teresa also recently partnered with Neeley Family Distillery to produce a moonshine titled the Beattyville Hillbillies Huckleberry Moonshine which will soon be available. The product recently won a blind tasting showdown via Zoom out of five other competitors on ABV Network which produces podcasts for bourbon, whiskey and beer enthusiasts, collectors, product makers, distillers and brewers.
You can follow Donnie and Teresa on their Facebook page titled Moonshiners Donnie & Teresa, The Beattyville Hillbillies.
