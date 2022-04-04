BR&E is a program that engages community business owners to examine the local business situation, interpret information collected, strengthen the ability of the community to understand what businesses think and purposefully respond to local business needs.
Board Members of Beattyville Main Street will soon begin to visit Main Street district business owners to discuss the BR&E survey. The survey is designed to provide an opportunity for local businesses to give their ideas on improving Beattyville’s business climate and their honest opinions about owning and operating a business in Beattyville. The program is designed to target community strengths, overcome weaknesses, and inform our community’s responses as a result.
Beattyville Main Street and the Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky (CEDIK) are sponsoring this initiative.
The BR&E initiative will provide:
1.A better understanding of the environment needed for local businesses to expand and operate effectively.
2.An opportunity to be build stronger relationships among local businesses, government, and development agencies in the community.
3.An improved system to identify the issues of local businesses and provide support in solving those issues.
4.A better idea of the community’s local business climate as seen by the actual business owners.
5.Data to inform future planning to address local business needs more effectively.
The most important part of this program is the business owner survey. We want to hear what you have to say. Beattyville Main Street and the University of Kentucky’s Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky (CEDIK) will be responsible for planning and responding to the collective needs identified in this survey.
If you are a business owner in the Main Street District of Beattyville you may access the survey here: https://uky.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_88SkicOk9jVaqQ6
We need and want your participation.
Once the surveys have been completed and all the data has been analyzed by CEDIK, they will provide a report and public presentation of the findings. Information collected, analyzed or presented will remain anonymous and confidential. The report will include recommendations and implementation strategies. The BR&E committee will continue to serve the community ensuring that issues raised are acknowledged and strategically addressed.
For more information about the BR&E program, please contact Teresa Mays tmays@beattyville.org or Dedra Brandenburg visitleecountyky@gmail.com
