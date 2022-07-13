be
On Monday July 11th the Beattyville City Council held their regular meeting. 
  Donnie Best of Mudcat was present to give an update on the River Drive project. Best stated it was 33% completed and will have the culvert placed by July 20th; weather permitting. The expected date to begin blacktopping will be Aug. 20th. 
   Paul Nesbitt of Nesbitt Engineering was present to give an update/ discuss the plans of Beattyville supplying water to the Slade area. The city has received five million from Robert Stivers and is working with Nesbitt to receive additional funds up to ten million. They will also be receiving more funds this Fall from Ky Infrastructure. 
   This is the result of a study showing that Lee County had the best water source being the Kentucky River to supply Slade with and that it would make more sense in Paul’s words to pump the water down a mountain as opposed to up. According to Paul, there have been individuals  not able to build hotels, restaurants or cabins due to water lines unavailable in some areas. 
   This money will be used to places lines connecting the water supply from Lee to Slade. As asked by council member Hogan, this will have no affect or ties on the sewer plant in Slabtown. 
    Scott Jackson, mayor stated the city was losing too much money on the dumpsters that new business owners had received for a free three months as apart of the “new business incentive”. The dumpsters have now been removed along with the incentive being altered. 
    The Food truck/ vendor ordinance was once again discussed stating that all vendors and trucks would need to obtain/purchase a permit through the city and abide by the regulations of the ordinance. This includes designated parking regulations, clean up regulations and appearance. This will be enforced by city police who Scott Jackson stated will need to be familiar with the ordinance. 
   When asked if this will also apply to vendors who sell produce and other items at the state designated Park & Ride in city limits (as opposed to selling the Lee Co Farmer’s Market) the answer was no. 
       However it was stated by a council member that those sellers will soon be addressed separately.  
    The city police will soon be receiving new digital cameras to keep in their vehicles for documenting wrecks and other items. They are currently having to use their personal cel phones which according to some at the meeting is a liability. The option of also supplying the officers with cel phones was discussed but not agreed on. 
   Residents who are looking to hook up new water lines will now need an inspection by the health dept. prior to the city laying the lines. The lines are only laid to the property line and from there it is the owners responsibility. The inspection is not needed for properties with existing water lines already in place. 
    For the month of June Steve Mays reported that the city police had answered 205 calls, made 5 arrests, issued 31 citations and worked two wrecks. He also stated there were some alcohol related arrests at the recent Happytop fireworks display on the 4th. 
   Scott Jackson stated that police were paid overtime from the ABC Fund for working the recent “Bourbon & Moonshine” festival and stated that “police duty for these festivals does not come cheap”.
      City Council meetings are held every second Monday of each month at 6pm at City Hall at the end of Main and are open to Lee Co. citizens for attending and voicing concerns. 

