However it was stated by a council member that those sellers will soon be addressed separately.
The city police will soon be receiving new digital cameras to keep in their vehicles for documenting wrecks and other items. They are currently having to use their personal cel phones which according to some at the meeting is a liability. The option of also supplying the officers with cel phones was discussed but not agreed on.
Residents who are looking to hook up new water lines will now need an inspection by the health dept. prior to the city laying the lines. The lines are only laid to the property line and from there it is the owners responsibility. The inspection is not needed for properties with existing water lines already in place.
For the month of June Steve Mays reported that the city police had answered 205 calls, made 5 arrests, issued 31 citations and worked two wrecks. He also stated there were some alcohol related arrests at the recent Happytop fireworks display on the 4th.
Scott Jackson stated that police were paid overtime from the ABC Fund for working the recent “Bourbon & Moonshine” festival and stated that “police duty for these festivals does not come cheap”.
City Council meetings are held every second Monday of each month at 6pm at City Hall at the end of Main and are open to Lee Co. citizens for attending and voicing concerns.
Beattyville to Supply Water to Slade
Kara Thorpe
Editor
