The Center for Rural Development announces $105,800 in federal funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has been awarded to 21 local units of government and non-profit organizations in Southern and Eastern Kentucky for capacity building planning and implementation projects.
The award recipients will be funded up to $10,000 in mini-grants (also known as Flex-E-Grants) to be used for strategic investments in projects that build community capacity to mobilize local resources, gain leadership experience, and strengthen community institutions and networks.
Funding will be administered through The Center’s Developing and Implementing Community Strategies program in partnership with ARC and the Kentucky Department for Local Government.
“These grants make it possible for city and county governments and nonprofit organizations to plan for the future and develop projects that will benefit their community,” said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center for Rural Development. “Through this program, we are beginning to see entire communities transformed and the region grow from expanded tourism to economic development efforts. The Center is proud to support these projects.”
Grant funding amounts – and planned projects in each community – are as follows:
- Backroads of Appalachia - $5,000Motorsports Tourism Sustainable Expansion Plan – This project will develop a sustainability plan for motorsports tourism in Eastern Kentucky. The sustainability plan will help the organization better serve the current 10 Eastern Kentucky counties with motorsports and tourism economic development programs and expand to serve 12 additional counties.
Beattyville/Lee County Tourism Commission - $5,000Beattyville/Lee County Selfie Mural Trail – This project will create a mural selfie trail with 10 murals to attract visitors to downtown Beattyville and tourism areas of Lee County. A digital map of murals will be added to the Beattyville/Lee tourism website.
Bell Historical Society & Museum - $4,300 Preserving and Expanding Our Local Oral Histories – This project will preserve and document oral history. The existing collection will be preserved and made available to the public. New interviews with the local African-American community will be conducted to preserve the history of the community.
Breathitt County Fiscal Court - $5,000 Elkview Feasibility Study – This project will conduct a feasibility study on the Elk View projects at the South Fork Elk View Recreational Area. The study will lay out the details of the phases of development and serve as a planning document to be used when seeking funding for completion of the different phases of development.
City of Booneville - $4,000 Chrysler Building Reimagined – This project will refresh the former Chrysler Building in Owsley County to make it more attractive to potential new business.
City of Owingsville - $4,000Owingsville Asset Management Mapping Project – This project will complete an asset and zoning mapping project that will provide an inventory of the city’s infrastructure and community resources to be used for asset management, planning, and project development.
City of Prestonsburg - $5,000 Prestonsburg Passage Educational Development– This project proposes placement of interpretive signage and the creation of spaces along the trail that will feature native plants for several purposes, including the development of a Monarch Butterfly Waystation and a Native Bird Habitat. Butterfly observation and bird watching would be encouraged.
City of Stanford - $6,000 Buffalo Springs Walking Trail – This project will develop a walking trail at Logan’s Fort. The trail will encourage exercise, while promoting preservation and heritage.
City of West Liberty - $8,000 City of West Liberty Comprehensive Plan Project – This project will develop a comprehensive plan to serve as a guide for decision making in public, private, and infrastructure development to support the economic growth of the community.
EKY Heritage Foundation - $8,000 Letcher County Community Development Plan – This project will create a community development plan for Letcher County to identify and prioritize actions to address community challenges and leverage investments to support recreational tourism.
First Frontier Appalachian Trail Authority - $6,000 First Frontier Online Resource – This project will develop an informative website for the trail authority that will include information and notifications about all official trails in the partnered counties.
FOCUS - $2,500 FOCUS County Website Build and Maintenance – This project will initiate a student-led tourism website build for each county in conjunction with Jackson Energy. The project will include Clay, Jackson, Lee, Leslie, and Owsley counties.
Harlan Tourist and Convention Commission - $3,500 The Historic Harlan and Cawood Ledford Museum – This project will create a visual timeline of Harlan County history. The timeline will document significant milestones in the history of Harlan County. In addition to the timeline, this project will create interpretive signage to guide museum visitors.
Jackson County Development Association (JCDA) - $8,000 Jackson County Strategic Plan – This project will work with a consultant to update JCDA’s strategic plan and form strategies around Jackson County’s fastest growing industries of work from home jobs and tourism-related industries.
Knox County Chamber of Commerce - $4,000 A Bigger Better Barbourville - This project will develop a Knox County Chamber of Commerce website to build businesses, workforce, improve communications, and spotlight local assets to encourage and promote economic growth.
Mary Breckinridge’s Wendover - $2,500 Mary Breckinridge’s Wendover -This project will hire a consultant to develop heritage and tourism programming.
Menifee County Fiscal Court - $6,000 Menifee County Rural Workspace Feasibility Study - This project will conduct a Rural Workspace Feasibility Study to investigate the potential for a locally focused shared work center in Frenchburg.
Monticello-Wayne IDA - $8,000 Industrial Park Geotechnical and Environmental Assessments – This project will procure a consultant to prepare a geotechnical study and Phase 1 environmental assessment of the industrial park. The project will help Wayne County in industrial recruitment to improve economic conditions for the county and its residents.
SOAR - $5,000 EKY Remote – Building Community Remote Worker Capacity – This project will create strategies to encourage new remote workers to relocate to Eastern Kentucky. Plans will be tested in four pilot counties to see what is most successful.
TEK Center - $3,500 TEK Center Strategic Plan & Website -This project will develop strategic plan for TEK Center, a new nonprofit skilled trades training facility geared toward meeting the demand for skilled trade workers in the region.
The Prichard Committee - $2,500 Strengthening Family Leaders in Appalachia Kentucky – This project will serve the counties of Floyd, Harlan, Menifee, Owsley, Rowan and Whitley and create opportunities for family engagement in education and leadership both in school and community. The goal is to create a network of Kentuckians vested in increasing education outcomes in local education districts and the Appalachian region.
The Developing and Implementing Community Strategies program, which began in 2005, is committed to providing grants to assist local units of government and nonprofits from eligible counties with capacity building projects that support economic development in distressed counties.
Counties within The Center’s primary service area that are designed as economically distressed by ARC for fiscal year 2021 were eligible to apply for the 2022 mini-grant program. They included Adair, Bath, Bell, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clay, Clinton, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell, Wayne, Whitley, and Wolfe.
For more information about the ARC mini-grant program, call The Center at 606-677-6000 or visit www.centertech.com.
