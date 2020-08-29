In collaboration with the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, today, Governor Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky’s local public safety agencies and eligible local governments have been awarded more than $5.7 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice’s (USDOJ) Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program (CESF).
“These funds are crucial in assisting police departments, sheriff’s offices, correctional institutions and other agencies within the criminal justice system, to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our public safety agencies have worked tirelessly on the front lines during this pandemic, and have adapted quickly to many new challenges to continue protecting our Kentucky families.” Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble recognizes that this federal funding is critical in allowing these agencies to better serve their communities during this pandemic.“The awarded funds will agencies with overtime related to fighting COVID-19, purchasing equipment, supplies, training, travel and addressing the medical needs of inmates in state prisons, local jails and detention centers,” said Secretary Noble. “Our grants management division staff has worked diligently to oversee the application process, and I encourage public safety agencies who have not yet applied, to do so soon.”
In accordance with the program, the Governor said the one-time funds had two separate processes for local agencies and eligible governments to obtain funding.
The Governor said 26 public safety agencies have applied for and been awarded $2,404,673 in pass-through funds administered by the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet from USDOJ’s CESF Program.
These 26 awarded agencies are the initial round of CESF funding. Additional funding opportunities remain available and applications are currently being accepted. For additional information and to apply for CESF grant funding visit the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s website.
Kentucky State Police has been awarded $389,148 for technological solutions, equipment for classrooms and barracks, and an air purifier for the HVAC system to assist with preventing the spread of COVID-19 while cadets attend basic training at the KSP Academy.
“The award associated with this grant will allow our agency to train the future generation of Kentucky State Troopers and telecommunicators, while also adhering to the CDC’s recommended guidelines,” said KSP Lieutenant Colonel Kyle J. Nall. “Additionally, the personnel in our agency who are telecommuting will be able to continue to provide exemplary service to the citizens of the commonwealth.”
Lee County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a mini-grant of $6,000 for PPE.
Kentucky Department of Parks has been awarded $139,735 for PPE, cleaning supplies, replacement of ranger gear, and reimbursement of overtime expenses related to COVID-19 response, along with training to prepare for and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.