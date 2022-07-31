be

 (Hazard, KY) The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) launched the Furry Friends Fence Project fundraising campaign on April 17, 2022. The fundraising event was initiated to complete much-needed facility upgrades and repairs. One of the vital installations included a perimeter fence. KRRAS is pleased to announce that the BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) is providing full financial assistance with the perimeter fence portion of our fundraising efforts. KRRAS employees and volunteers are elated that BISSELL Pet Foundation has committed to assisting with this critical installation.

    Over the years, the four-county service shelter has suffered without a perimeter fence — being located adjacent to a busy four-lane highway adds a tremendous burden to staff and volunteers with the constant fear that animals will be dropped after hours by community members without any protection from the roadway. A perimeter fence will also allow for safe exercise areas for the often overcrowded shelter. Shelter Employee Nikita Owlsey-Mullins, said, “What the BISSELL Pet Foundation has done for this little mountain shelter is beyond words and our gratitude and appreciation can’t be measured.

