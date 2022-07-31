(Hazard, KY) The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) launched the Furry Friends Fence Project fundraising campaign on April 17, 2022. The fundraising event was initiated to complete much-needed facility upgrades and repairs. One of the vital installations included a perimeter fence. KRRAS is pleased to announce that the BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) is providing full financial assistance with the perimeter fence portion of our fundraising efforts. KRRAS employees and volunteers are elated that BISSELL Pet Foundation has committed to assisting with this critical installation.
Over the years, the four-county service shelter has suffered without a perimeter fence — being located adjacent to a busy four-lane highway adds a tremendous burden to staff and volunteers with the constant fear that animals will be dropped after hours by community members without any protection from the roadway. A perimeter fence will also allow for safe exercise areas for the often overcrowded shelter. Shelter Employee Nikita Owlsey-Mullins, said, “What the BISSELL Pet Foundation has done for this little mountain shelter is beyond words and our gratitude and appreciation can’t be measured.
It is truly a fairy-tale ending for all these dogs to finally be able to do just that, ‘be a dog’ — run, play, and feel the grass in their paws! We can never express how thankful we are for what they’ve done to help us! The BISSELL Pet Foundation is truly the light at the end of our tunnel.” KRRAS
Founding Board Member Martha Quigley, added, “The KRRAS Board is grateful for the generosity of the BISSELL Pet Foundation and all the others who have so willingly given to our shelter. Animals for years to come will have better lives during their stay at the shelter.” KRRAS Volunteer/Board Member Donna Singleton, quoted Winston Churchhill, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.“ And continued with,
“We thank the BISSELL Pet Foundation for the life they live and the lives they save.”
The BISSELL Pet Foundation’s assistance has certainly narrowed the facility' s fundraising gap. The perimeter
fence alone totaled $31,000, leaving $22,200 of the remaining fund goal ($53,200) for other upgrades and repairs.
BPF will make a long-term difference in the health and wellbeing of our region’s stray, abandoned, and surrendered animals.
With the help of the BISSELL Pet Foundation, the Furry Friends Fence Project is currently less than $7500 away from the $53,200 goal and we encourage our community members and regional businesses to help us finish the critical upgrades — including interior kennel gates, exercise/holding lots, catio, and an intake/loading shed roof. Please donate at www.krras-fund.org.
