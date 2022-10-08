Congrats to former interim superintendent Earl Ray Shuler of Lee County School System who was appointed as the full time/official Superintendent as of Oct. 3rd, 2022, following a special meeting of the Lee County School Board.
No other items were discussed at the special meeting. Shuler was hired to serve as an interim superintendent around July 1st of this year after former superintendent Sarah Wasson’s contract was voted against renewal 3 to 2. Shuler’s contract will continue for the next three years. The open meeting vote was unanimous.
Previously retired from Lee County Schools, Shuler spent his six years of retirement driving a school bus in the district.
Shuler graduated from Lee County High School (LCHS) in 1979, where he was a participant in Upward Bound through Eastern Kentucky University (EKU). As an LCHS student, Shuler said he was drawn to attend college as a first-generation student, but unsure of what route to take career-wise.
Inspired by his high school agriculture teacher, Shuler graduated from EKU with a degree in agriculture education. He completed his teacher education program (TEP) through dual enrollment at EKU and the University of Kentucky (UK). He also earned a master’s degree through dual EKU and UK enrollment, and a Rank 1 certification.Shuler spent over a decade in the classroom as an agriculture teacher before becoming Owsley County High School’s principal, a post he held until he began working as a district leader in the Owsley County Schools.
Prior to serving as an administrator, he had no intentions of leaving the classroom because teaching was his greatest passion. However, the education community encouraged him to become principal, and mentors ultimately encouraged him to become a district administrator.
Across two districts – Lee County Schools and Owsley County Schools – Shuler has held numerous positions and titles, including director of facilities, director of pupil personnel, director of safe schools, director of transportation, home school program coordinator and superintendent pro-tempore.
“My goal is to create a culture whereby that everyone counts in this district. From the bus driver to the instructional aide, from the teachers right up to the different positions, parents and students. Everybody counts,” he said. He intends to achieve that goal by being the district’s advocate, coach and cheerleader, and through encouraging central office staff, school administrators and the education community to be accessible, supportive and visible.
Info via Shana Minter & Caleb Bates.
