Congrats to former interim superintendent Earl Ray Shuler of Lee County School System who was appointed as the full time/official Superintendent as of Oct. 3rd, 2022, following a special meeting of the Lee County School Board. 

      No other items were discussed at the special meeting. Shuler was hired to serve as an interim superintendent around July 1st of this year after former superintendent Sarah Wasson’s contract was voted against renewal 3 to 2. Shuler’s contract will continue for the next three years. The open meeting vote was unanimous. 

