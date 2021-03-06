Bobcat and Lady Kat Basketball Scores:

Lee County Bobcats:
February 26th: Played against Menifee County. The Bobcats won with final score of 69-61. The highest scoring player was Zack Waterson.
Lee County Lady Kats:
February 25th: Played against Buckhorn and lost 44-48. Kayley White made the most points that night.
February 26th: The Lady Kats played against Magoffin and won 42-30. Kayley White was the highest scorer that evening.
February 27th: The Lady Kats played against Breathitt and won 65-55 with Kayley White once again being the player that scored the most points.
