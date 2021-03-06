Bobcat and Lady Kat Basketball Scores:

Lee County Bobcats:

February 26th: Played against Menifee County. The Bobcats won with final score of 69-61. The highest scoring player was Zack Waterson.

 

Lee County Lady Kats:

February 25th: Played against Buckhorn and lost 44-48. Kayley White made the most points that night.

February 26th: The Lady Kats played against Magoffin and won 42-30. Kayley White was the highest scorer that evening.

February 27th: The Lady Kats played against Breathitt and won 65-55 with Kayley White once again being the player that scored the most points. 

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you