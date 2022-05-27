he Lee County Bobcats hosted their annual Bobcat Golf Scramble at the Beattyville Country Club. There were 33 golfers competing on 8 different teams. Trophies were presented to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams, and there were nine hole prizes to be won on the course. All golfers enjoyed a great day of competition.
The winning team of Chuck Perdue, Anthony Perdue, Jim Trent, and Ian Teal shot a 51 for 17 under par. Second place consisted of Brendan Miller, Bo Moore, Dustin Carpenter, and Jared Pelfrey, who shot 53 for 14 under par. The team of Josh Broadwell, Justin Perry, Josh Crank, Jacob Napier, and Dylan Davidson came in third at 13 under.
Coach Broadwell and the Bobcats would like to thank all golfers for participating as well as the following sponsors:
Dairy Queen, Pizza Pro, The Bobcat Dairy Bar, Los Two Brothers, Lee Kickboxing Academy, Euro-Werks, Lee County Building Supply, Citizens Bank & Trust, Farmers State Bank, Travelwise Motor Inn, Mark’s Septic Service, Hicks & Funfsinn, Paragon Realty Partners, Red River Gorge Vacation Properties, Chocolat Inn and Café, The Beattyville Enterprise, Mudcat Construction, Mrs. K, George Stamper, Jared Pelfrey, Corbett Dunaway, Dean Noe, Joe & Jackie Broadwell, Tim Wooton, Steven Shackelford, Carla & David Lyons, Landan Johnson, Derek Childers, Steve Mays, Ted Cundiff, Chuck Caudill, Heber Dunaway, and Kobe’s Quick Stop.
