Lee County and Owsley County played one another for the second time in five day and just like last week’s game in Beattyville this one was close and down to the wire.
When the game got underway it appeared the Owls were going to run away with it, gaining a 13-5 lead after one quarter. But The Bobcats outscored the Owls 17-13 in the second quarter to make the score, Owls 26 Bobcats 22 at the half.
Lee County came out on fire in the third quarter behind the hot hand of sophomore Zach Watterson, one of the state’s top scorers. Lee won the quarter 20-12 to take a 42-38 lead heading into the last period.
Owsley found their shooting eye in the fourth quarter and out scored Lee 28-18 and finally slowed Watterson scoring to win the game 66-60. Owsley shot 45% for the game and Lee was at 35%.
Owsley nailed nine treys and Lee had six. Owsley was 21-25 from the foul line and Lee was 14-16. Lee out rebounded Owsley 31-27.
Owsley was led in scoring by Trent Combs with 23 points. Drew Noe scored 16 and had a team high 6 rebounds. Jake McCoy scored 10 points, Seth Schott had 10, McKindrick Little 4 and Wes Cope 3. Zach Watterson led Lee with 41 points, which included five treys and a perfect 12-12 from the line.
Photos by Jess Wolf
