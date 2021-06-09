Bobcats win 10-0 on senior night behind senior left handed pitcher Damien Green who pitched a complete shutout game giving up 2 hits striking out 7 and 1 walk. Defense had their pitchers back committing only 2 errors on the night ,anchored by senior first baseman Shane Frye catching everything the infield threw his way committing 0 errors and going 2-3 from the plate. Congratulations on a big win for these 2 seniors and the Bobcat team!
Below: All district team 2021- Alex Wolf, Damien Green, Bryce Angel
