State releases county unemployment data for June 2023:
Unemployment rates rose in 53 counties between June 2022 and June 2023, fell in 47, and stayed the same in 20 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.
Carroll, Spencer and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the commonwealth at 3.5% each. They were followed by Anderson, Nelson and Oldham counties, 3.6% each; and Fayette, Marion, Scott, Shelby and Washington counties, 3.7% each.
Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 9.7%. It was followed by Elliott County, 9.4%; Martin County, 9.1%; Carter County, 8.8%; Breathitt and Lewis counties, 8.4% each; Owsley County, 8.2%; Pike County, 8.1%; Leslie County, 7.8%; and Knott County, 7.5%.
Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.5% for June 2023, and 3.8% for the nation.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
