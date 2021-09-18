Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost are teaming up with the Cincinnati Reds to raise awareness of human trafficking in both states.
Attorneys general Cameron and Yost worked with the Reds to record a public service announcement (PSA) alerting baseball fans to the signs of sex and labor trafficking and how to report it. Beginning this weekend, the PSA will be played in the pre-game rotation at the Great American Ball Park for Reds home games.
“Kentuckians and Ohioans share a love for America’s pastime, and we are proud to team up with Attorney General Yost and the Reds to raise awareness about human trafficking,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Traffickers don’t adhere to state borders, and collaboration is integral to our success to locate and stop suspected trafficking. We need everyone’s eyes to report human trafficking and end this scourge in our communities.”
“It’s sad but true: Human trafficking knows no borders,” Attorney General Yost said. “I’m happy to partner with AG Cameron and the Reds to help empower Ohioans, Kentuckians and fans at Great American Ball Park to swing for the fences in the battle to eliminate human trafficking.” Human trafficking can occur at any time and in any location, the PSA tells baseball fans, and a person may be a victim if they: Are unable to come and go as they please; Show signs of physical, mental, or emotional abuse; Appear submissive, fearful, or nervous.
The PSA also arms baseball fans with the know-how to report suspected human trafficking to local law enforcement or the National Human Trafficking Hotline (1-888-373-7888). Attorneys General Cameron and Yost have worked diligently to combat human trafficking in their respective states. Earlier this year, Attorney General Cameron launched the Your Eyes Save Lives campaign (YourEyesSaveLives.Ky.Gov) to mobilize Kentuckians to report human trafficking.
