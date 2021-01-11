With the increased demand for 3D printing technology, The Center for Rural Development’s Business & Community Training Center is introducing a new online training to provide the basics for anyone interested in learning more about 3D printing.
3D Printing Getting Started is an instructor-led, introductory training that will take an in-depth look at this new emerging technology from various types of 3D printers to how to find and download design files.
The online training will be held on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, and presented in two segments from 6 p.m.-7:15 p.m. streamed live on Microsoft Teams. The training is targeted for 3D printing beginners, hobbyists, and anyone who recently received a 3D printer or are thinking about getting into 3D printing.
The course will focus on providing a solid understanding of 3D printing and its revolutionary potential. During the training, you’ll learn:
ïA brief history of 3D printing and some of its current uses
ïDifferent types of 3D printers
ïHow to find and download design files
ïDesign file editors and slicers
ïExporting G-code for printing
ï3D printing accessories
If you are unemployed or underemployed and live in one of The Center for Rural Development’s COAL POWER counties, you could be eligible to attend this training at no cost. Those counties include: Bell, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, Letcher, McCreary, Perry, Pulaski, and Whitley.
To register for 3D Printing Getting Started, visit www.centertech.com. Registration is $49 per person unless you meet the eligibility requirements in the COAL POWER counties to receive the training at no cost.
For more information about the training or to see if you qualify for training at no cost, call 606-677-6000 or email training@centertech.com.
Established in 1996 through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers, (KY-05), and other leaders, The Center for Rural Development is a nonprofit organization fueled by a mission to provide leadership that stimulates innovative and sustainable economic development solutions and a better way of life in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. In its 45-county primary service region, The Center provides innovative programs in leadership, public safety, technology, and arts and culture. The Center is committed to constantly expanding its capabilities in order to deliver a range of key services throughout Kentucky and the nation.
