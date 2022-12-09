 The Center for Rural Development is issuing a call to eighth-grade middle school students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky to apply for the 2023 Rogers Explorers Program.

  Rogers Explorers is an intensive three-day, two-night program held on a leading Kentucky college campus for middle school students who are interested in developing their skills in leadership, team building, community service, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields of study.

