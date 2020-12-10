Mark your calendar for Friday December 18th at 5:30pm for a fun filled evening.
Beattyville/Lee County is beautiful at Christmas time. Let’s Celebrate!
THREE FORKS HISTORICAL CENTER-Drive thru the Winter Wonderland displays at the museum! Themed decorations and light spectacles to enjoy for your family!
TOWN SQUARE, Main Street across from Don Begley Auto Sales there are plans for a Live nativity display. Organized with volunteers by the Cumberland Mountain Outreach.
LEE COUNTY COURTHOUSE-The Kiwanis Christmas Treat give away will be drive-thru this year at the Lee County Courthouse on Main Street, Beattyville. This tradition is over 100 years old and will continue this year.
REVERSE PARADE ON MAIN-A new concept this year, a reverse parade is where floats and participants park along the street as spectators drive by and see their displays! This is open to anyone who would like to participate.
DRAWINGS & CONTESTS-Decorating Contest! Cash Prizes will be given for the best decorated residence and businesses. Call or message us to participate. Your location will be added to a map so families can drive around the county to see the light displays.
The Small Business Saturday cash prize drawings will occur also. Stop and visit the listed participating business locations and register your name and number for a chance to win $50. There will be 6 drawings of $50 each.
Photo Contest! Have some fun with your family by recreating a scene from the iconic Lampoon Christmas movie and send it in for a chance to win cash prizes. Thank you Sponsors! Which we will recognize during the events. Events are made possible by the City of Beattyville, Lee County Fiscal Court, Beattyville Kiwanis Club, Beattyville/Lee County Tourism Commission, the Downtown Beattyville Alliance, PRTC, Stay Over Cabin rentals, Don Begley Auto Sales, Three Forks Tradition, Beattyville Enterprise, & Congleton Bros. and we hope more to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.