City Council and School Board Still in Discussion about Lee Avenue

By: Jessica L Butler Publisher-GM
The December City Council Meeting began with traditional prayer and Pledge to Allegiance. The Council, then, proceeded to approve #3 draw of the AML Grant and the #17 Draw of the Sewer I&I project.
Next, Energy Optimizers provided a proposal to the Council to provide a Turnkey Improvement and Energy Savings Project for the City of Beattyville that would help the building performance like City Hall, Police Dept, and the water works plant. The Council put it on agenda for Jan 2022 to discuss further.
Then, Beattyville Fire Chief, Ben Andrews addressed the Council about radio issues. The County wants to put 2 repeaters at each fire house and portable radios, and he asks the Council to consider to same thing for the City trucks like the County will have. Radios in downtown do not work well and communication is vital. The cost for the $8700 that includes 3 portables and 2 repeaters. The Council will consider it and get back to him.
The Council then proceeded to do the 2nd reading of the updated Clean Indoor Air Ordinance Approved, and asked to just publish ordinance summary for Clean Indoor Air Ordinance per attorney’s ok. The Council approved both.
Mayor Scott Jackson discussed River Crossing at Blaine’s Branch. He said should be ready in the next couple of weeks. Mayor Jackson, also, discussed KY Humanities donation request tabling till January 2022. KY Humanities provided a grant that replaced the HVAC system for Three Forks Historical Museum due to the flood. The Council just wants to get more information before they decide.
Next, David Lyons, representing Lee County Board of Education approached the City Council with a proposal with the necessary information that they had requested at the October City Council meeting concerning closing Lee Avenue in order to place a galvanized 6 feet tall fence around the Lee County Middle High School Campus.
Lyons expressed to the Council that the KY Center for Safe Schools suggests that school properties get fenced in to eliminate walk-thru traffic, which would also eliminate the walk-thru traffic on Lee Avenue itself too.
For lack of better words, the Council is still on the fence concerning the fence going around the campus, blocking Lee Avenue. They said some of the Beattyville residents have complained, but Lyons said most of the parents of the students are for it.
Council Woman Charlotte Hogan suggested instead of paying for a fence, how about they pay for school resource officers to cover the grounds? Lyons reminded her that this is a one-time cost for a fence, and SRO will be a yearly for many years. It was tabled by the Council till January 2022.
The Council went on to approve the November Meeting Minutes and the financial report.
Police Chief Steve Mays was next to approach the Council to give his November Police Report. The Beattyville Police Dept received 303 calls, 20 arrests, 5 accidents, and served 37 citations in November. He said the security company will meet with Council in January concerning cameras in Beattyville.
Public Works Director, Ferrell Wise, then addressed the City Council giving his November report. Wise said that Public Works received 121 work orders that included garbage water and sewage. 83 of those work orders have been completed.
The City Council then adjourned the last regular City Council meeting for 2021.
